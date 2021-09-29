Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a settlement agreement with Jenny Boever, the widow of Joe Boever, just over a year after Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory that the two parties had reached a settlement agreement, roughly a month after Ravnsborg pled “no contest” to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the accident.

The details of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed. Scott Heidpriem, a Sioux Falls based lawyer who represented Jenny Boever in the settlement case, has not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

Ravnsborg is set to face an impeachment hearing in the State Legislature starting on or around Nov. 9, as a result of his involvement in the accident. As of this point in time, he has signaled that he does intend to run for reelection in 2022.

This is a developing story.