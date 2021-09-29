Avera Medical Minute
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a settlement agreement with the widow of Joe Boever, Jenny. In September of 2020, Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever just west of Highmore, South Dakota.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached a settlement agreement with Jenny Boever, the widow of Joe Boever, just over a year after Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory that the two parties had reached a settlement agreement, roughly a month after Ravnsborg pled “no contest” to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the accident.

The details of the settlement agreement have not been disclosed. Scott Heidpriem, a Sioux Falls based lawyer who represented Jenny Boever in the settlement case, has not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

Ravnsborg is set to face an impeachment hearing in the State Legislature starting on or around Nov. 9, as a result of his involvement in the accident. As of this point in time, he has signaled that he does intend to run for reelection in 2022.

This is a developing story.

