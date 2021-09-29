Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

School districts reviewing COVID-19 policies as year continues

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - School districts around the state are taking a look at their COVID-19 policies following comments from their communities, as schools continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

At the Sioux Falls School Board meeting Monday, two community members called for the district to review it’s policies COVID-19. They asked for changes to not only how the district tracks close contacts, but for masking and vaccines as well.

“But universal indoor masking is what the CDC recommends. Not only for all children, age 2 plus, but for all staff regardless of vaccination status. We are not currently complying with this in our school district.” said Heather Krause.

In a statement, the Sioux Falls School District said,

The Sioux Falls School District continues to follow the Continue to Learn Plan which was approved in early August. We are happy to be completing the first full month of school and we look forward to parent-teacher conferences which are just around the corner. We ask families to continue to follow District guidance. Keep students home when they are ill, use face coverings, wash hands frequently, and request take-home testing kits if your child has COVID-19 symptoms.

Ben Schumacher, SFSD Communication Specialist

In Huron, the school board made changes to it’s COVID-19 contingency plan. A point of discussion was over it’s infection threshold percentage cutoffs for each of it’s four phases, the number of students with active infections. The board voted to adjust the percentages that would put the district in it’s “Orange” phase, the second lowest by level of severity.

The changes also dropped the districts mask policy to “recommended” for faculty and students, ending it’s mandate that had been in place since the beginning of September. Huron School District Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff said the changes to the district’s threshold percentages and others comes after a meeting with the Beadle County COVID-19 Task Force.

“The task force evaluated several other school districts that had threshold percentages. We reviewed those percentages, and then came up with our own percentages, based on the review of those.” said Steinhoff.

The board voted to implement the changes immediately to the district, taking effect right after ti’s meeting Monday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
State lawmakers weigh options to investigate alleged conflict of interest involving Noem
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

Latest News

Governor Noem's $9,000 desk
Governor Noem's New $9,000 Desk Update: Who paid the bill
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds
Weary Wil's, a restaurant on the South Dakota State University campus, is temporarily closed...
Worker shortage causing food service issues at South Dakota universities
A Sioux Falls man has invented a device that will one day help the elderly and people with...
Someone You Should Know: Helping the aging population