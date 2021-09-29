Seventh annual The Taste of Sioux Falls tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be an opportunity to try a unique tasting menu by Sioux Fall’s finest chefs and many restaurants tomorrow at The Taste of Sioux Falls even to-go. Taste of Sioux Falls committee member Jim Mathis joined us today to learn more about this special fundraising event. You will be able to create your own multicourse tasting meal to-go. All participants will receive a signature Taste of Sioux Falls wine glass. There will also be a raffle with prizes. If requested, food can be delivered to your car near the Main Avenue entrance to the Washington Pavilion. Restaurants participating are: Crave, Crawford’s, Fernson Brewing Company, Leonardo’s Café, Jacky’s Restaurant, M.B. Haskett, ODE to Food & Drinks, Papa Woody’s, Prairie Cocoa & Confections, R Wine Bar, Stensland Family Farms, and Swamp Daddy’s. There are some tickets left if you want to attend. It will take place 5:30 pm-7 pm in the main lobby of the Washington Pavilion. All proceeds go to SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

Tickets: The Taste of Sioux Falls | Washington Pavilion

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.