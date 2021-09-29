Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase to begin in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual showcase of Remodeled Homes and the Outdoor Living Showcase is October 2nd-3rd in the Sioux Empire. Both showcases are from 12-5 pm and will show off some of the latest trends in remodeled homes in the Sioux Empire.

Every year, the Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase displays some of the area’s latest and greatest trends in home remodeling both inside and out.

“This is kind of our one opportunity to show off our project in person and capture what we’re striving for in an outdoor living environment,” said Alan Johnson, Co-Owner, Bluestone Landscape Company.

This event not only gives ideas to those looking to remodel but also connects them to Sioux Falls businesses that can help with their remodel.

“We end up generating a lot of leads from this showcase so it’s really good for our business with the face-to-face time with potential clients,” said Jon Beatch, Beatch Construction, Home Builders Association Showcase Chair.

Many remodeling companies saw business slowdown when COVID-19 started but then saw it bounce back very quickly resulting in many of the builds in this year’s showcase.

“We were sweating in the spring not knowing what exactly was going to happen but I think everybody being home and hanging out more in their yards has definitely resulted in a boost in sales and given some really cool projects for people,” said Johnson.

The event features 16 locations total across Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Valley Springs.

For a complete map of the event click here.

