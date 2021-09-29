South Dakota reapplies for Mount Rushmore fireworks permit

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is again applying to hold a fireworks display over Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day.

The Department of Tourism submitted its application for a special use permit to the National Parks Service on behalf of Noem Wednesday to have fireworks next year.

The Parks Service in March denied the state’s application for a fireworks show, citing safety concerns. South Dakota had been dealing with drought and wildfires that burned within the monument’s boundaries earlier this year, forcing the park to close for several days.

Noem is currently in litigation with the U.S. Department of Interior over that rejection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.