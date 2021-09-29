Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota sees 552 new COVID-19 cases, decrease in active cases Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 144,546. 134,952 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased by 139 from Wednesday to 7,461.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 205. Overall, 7,378 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 421,121 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 389,541 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll remains at 2,133.

