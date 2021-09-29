State Legislators get public input on Sioux Falls redistricting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota state lawmakers have until the first of December to finish the redistricting of the state.

Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas’ district lines have been debated by both policymakers and the public.

Redistricting happens every 10 years. The final district lines will be decided by the South Dakota House and Senate. But before making their decision, the redistricting committee is trying to hear from as many people as possible.

“That’s what we’re here for, to listen to the public so they can have input into the process, “said Jim Bolin, South Dakota Senate Majority Whip.

During Tuesday’s meeting to discuss Sioux Falls and surrounding areas district lines, some members of the community spoke about wanting to keep Sioux Falls in districts with other communities.

“As you continue to record efforts of determining district boundaries, we would ask that you consider lines that do not isolate or attempt to isolate us from our region,” said Debra Owen of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

While other members of the public spoke about wanting new district lines, with Sioux Falls mostly having its own districts.

“I feel that in my area we should have a voice, and I feel really voiceless in that respect,” said Jill Growth, a South Dakota resident.

The redistricting committee will be holding more meetings to hear public comments about redistricting. The next meeting to discuss Sioux Falls will be on Oct. 13 at the Southeast Technical College.

