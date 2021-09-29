Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

State Legislators get public input on Sioux Falls redistricting

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota state lawmakers have until the first of December to finish the redistricting of the state.

Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas’ district lines have been debated by both policymakers and the public.

Redistricting happens every 10 years. The final district lines will be decided by the South Dakota House and Senate. But before making their decision, the redistricting committee is trying to hear from as many people as possible.

“That’s what we’re here for, to listen to the public so they can have input into the process, “said Jim Bolin, South Dakota Senate Majority Whip.

During Tuesday’s meeting to discuss Sioux Falls and surrounding areas district lines, some members of the community spoke about wanting to keep Sioux Falls in districts with other communities.

“As you continue to record efforts of determining district boundaries, we would ask that you consider lines that do not isolate or attempt to isolate us from our region,” said Debra Owen of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

While other members of the public spoke about wanting new district lines, with Sioux Falls mostly having its own districts.

“I feel that in my area we should have a voice, and I feel really voiceless in that respect,” said Jill Growth, a South Dakota resident.

The redistricting committee will be holding more meetings to hear public comments about redistricting. The next meeting to discuss Sioux Falls will be on Oct. 13 at the Southeast Technical College.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem visits the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Sioux Falls man scammed out of Bitcoin worth $9,000

Latest News

State Legislators get public input on Sioux Falls redistricting
State Legislators get public input on Sioux Falls redistricting
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon continues to support families