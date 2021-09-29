Avera Medical Minute
Thursday: September Startup Social

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Sioux Falls returns with Startup Social on Thursday, where people around the community can network in the Sioux Falls startup ecosystem.

Startup Sioux Falls Community Manager Peter Hauck joins Dakota News Now to give a preview of the event.

The event is Thursday, September 30 at Queen City Bakery and will run from 4 to 6 pm.

You can register for the event, here.

