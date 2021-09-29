Thursday: September Startup Social

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Sioux Falls returns with Startup Social on Thursday, where people around the community can network in the Sioux Falls startup ecosystem.

Startup Sioux Falls Community Manager Peter Hauck joins Dakota News Now to give a preview of the event.

The event is Thursday, September 30 at Queen City Bakery and will run from 4 to 6 pm.

You can register for the event, here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.