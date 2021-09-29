Washington and Harrisburg victorious in “AA” volleyball Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Huron Tigers gave the top-ranked Washington Warriors a scare Tuesday night as they throughout most of the first set. But Ellie Walker’s 12 kills rallied the Warriors to win that set and sweep the match to stay unbeaten through 10 matches.

And at the Roosevelt gym, the Riders and #4 Harrisburg Tigers played a great match with the Tigers prevailing 3-2 to improve to 10- for the season. Roosevelt is now 10-6.

