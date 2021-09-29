Winner Warriors still having fun again this year with 6-0 record

WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner Warriors are doing what they always do. Every since I moved here in the late 70′s and they were coached by Harvey Naasz, these guys have been in the running for a state championship. And they are amongst the leaders for most dome appearances of any team in any class.

This year is no exception under Trent Olson as they continue to steam-roll opponents doing what they do best. So are they having fun? ”Oh it’s absolutely fun. You don’t want to coach in a place where nobody cares. What fun is that? That does not lead to success. Winner cares a lot about football and has for a long time and we just want to keep that tradition going,” says Olson.

Olson’s Warriors won big at St. Thomas More 2 weeks ago. They are a unanimous #1 in the 11-B poll. Especially when you realize that they beat #2 Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan 44-0. The Warriors are 6-0 and play at Woonsocket/WS/SC Friday night.

