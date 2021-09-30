10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 29th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Leanne Williamson was pleased with her USD volleyball team after Tuesday’s sweep of NDSU. DWU lost at Northwestern in a battle of ranked teams. Bergen Reilly’s Team USA won a Bronze medal at the World Volleyball Championships in Mexico, Plays of the Week and previews of USD and SDSU football games this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.