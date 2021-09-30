Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
25-year-old Zane Wesley Kirkwood was charged with accessory to aggravated assault.
Police investigating reported assault at Sioux Falls apartment
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

Latest News

An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
Apartment residents describe gas blast in Dallas
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami
Kilauea visitors watch the volcanic eruption Wednesday evening.
Hawaii’s Kilauea eruption creates fiery show; visitors flock to summit