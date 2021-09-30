Avera Medical Minute
Bob Nielson looking forward to D-Days and home field advantage for his Coyotes

Coyotes looking for home field advantage against Indiana State
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s homecoming in Vermillion Saturday, better known as D-Days. And the Coyotes can’t wait to get back home and take out some frustrations on Indiana State after that narrow loss at Missouri State after two huge wins over Northern Arizona and Cal POLY.

They are really playing good football, and despite a really tough loss, they know that coming back to the dome will be huge. ”We’ve got a really good situation with two home games in a row against quality opponents and so we’ve got to use that to our advantage over the next two weeks,” says head coach Bob Nielson.

It really does look like the Coyotes have turned the corner with this year’s team. They bring a 2-2 record into a conference game that they really need to win.

