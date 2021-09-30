Chance of Showers, Isolated Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms as we head through the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s across the region with a light north and northeast wind. The risk of severe weather is very low today, so we’re mainly just looking at some beneficial rain across the region. Some parts of the region could see around half an inch of rain, locally more.

Friday we’ll continue to see some light rain mainly along and east of I-29. Highs on Friday will remain in the low 70s east and rebound to the mid 70s west. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out especially for areas along and east of I-29 throughout the weekend, but the good news is that the weekend itself doesn’t look like it will be a washout. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s and Sunday will fall to the upper 60s east and the low 70s west.

Heading into early next week, cooler air sticks around with highs falling into the upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be limited throughout next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.