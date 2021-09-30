Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK) - A California family is asking for help bringing home three of their loved ones, who died unexpectedly on vacation in Mexico.

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation in Mexico visiting family members. The three were staying at an Airbnb when they were all found dead in the same room.

According to Jose’s aunt, Trini Jacobo, other family members staying at the Airbnb were not hurt.

Jacobo says there are too many questions that need to be answered, leaving her and the family with no clue as to how the Nunez family died.

“They’re still in Mexico, and they’re going to be performing an autopsy and definitely getting down to the root of what caused their deaths. So, we’re not sure about any specifics at this time,” she said.

Jacobo says family and friends are in shock and that the couple were some of the nicest people you could know. She says grieving her beloved nephew won’t be easy, but her memories will help see her through.

“Just a really good family. Both of them are very family oriented. Jose is probably – honestly, not just because he’s my nephew – but he’s one of the best dads I know,” she said. “In love with his family. He’s always hugging them, always holding them.”

Right now, the family’s main focus is to get their loved ones back to California, Jacobo says.

“We’re not worried about anything else right now. We want our loved ones back in the States. We want to know what happened to them, of course, but… right now, we’re focused on getting Jose, Maria and Jayden home,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money towards the cost of transportation and funeral expenses. It has raised nearly $12,000.

The couple leaves behind four other children as well.

Airbnb called the deaths a “horrific tragedy” in a statement and said it is investigating what happened. The listing on the Airbnb has been deactivated during the investigation.

