‘Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon’ raising money for children with cancer in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year marks the 14th year of the annual radiothon. The event is being put on by Sanford staff, but they say they couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers in the community.

“Our volunteers have shown up year after year, we have some that have been here for all 14 years and some that have maybe not been here all 14 years but they show up for all 24 hours of the event and answer phones because they love the families and this is their way of making a difference,” said Sanford Health Foundation Senior Development Officer Bethany Olson.

Several radio stations in Sioux Falls are helping raise funds by telling the stories of cancer survivors.

“These stories are so important and our job is really just to be the messenger, we’re just trying to get the message out trying to share these stories with people and trying to get people to understand why this cause is so important,” said B102.7 Host Jeff Harkness.

One of the incredible stories being shared today is that of Eli Butler who was diagnosed with lymphoma and leukemia 5 years ago at just 3 years old.

“When we first were diagnosed my husband and I were both pretty upset and trying to figure out what we were going to have to do to make things work, we were ready to sell the house and they came in and were like just take a breath we got you and we can help you figure out things,” said Eli’s mom Kristi Butler.

With the help of funds raised from events like the Radiothon, Eli was able to overcome cancer and has now been two years clean.

Despite the situation, Eli says he always tried to make the most out of his time at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“I liked to run through the fountain and just go running around playing,” said Eli.

