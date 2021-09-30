Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is cutting ties with advisor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski after a series of controversies.

Gov. Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the governor” in a statement Thursday.

The statement comes after series of allegations against Lewandowski, one involving the governor.

MORE: Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

American Greatness, an online conservative journal, reported Tuesday “multiple sources” allege an extramarital affair that has continued for months. The report says the sources allege members of Congress called the affair an “open secret.” All of the sources cited in the piece are anonymous.

Corey Lewandowski, a married father of four, was former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and was an advisor to Gov. Noem. Lewandowski was frequently on the governor’s campaign trail as she stumped for Trump across the country during the 2020 campaign.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday denying the report calling it “total garbage” and a “disgusting lie.”

Noem’s relationship with Lewandowski has been scrutinized since it was revealed to the public.

The report comes as a major Republican donor alleged Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event over the weekend, Politico reported Wednesday.

Lewandowski was also ousted from a Trump Super PAC Thursday, The New York Times reported.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
25-year-old Zane Wesley Kirkwood was charged with accessory to aggravated assault.
Police investigating reported assault at Sioux Falls apartment
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

Latest News

Pierre Capital Building
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls
Child support commission holding public hearing in Sioux Falls
Governor Noem's $9,000 desk
Governor Noem's New $9,000 Desk Update: Who paid the bill
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds