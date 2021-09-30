Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is cutting ties with advisor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski after a series of controversies.

Gov. Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the governor” in a statement Thursday.

The statement comes after series of allegations against Lewandowski, one involving the governor.

MORE: Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

American Greatness, an online conservative journal, reported Tuesday “multiple sources” allege an extramarital affair that has continued for months. The report says the sources allege members of Congress called the affair an “open secret.” All of the sources cited in the piece are anonymous.

Corey Lewandowski, a married father of four, was former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and was an advisor to Gov. Noem. Lewandowski was frequently on the governor’s campaign trail as she stumped for Trump across the country during the 2020 campaign.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday denying the report calling it “total garbage” and a “disgusting lie.”

Noem’s relationship with Lewandowski has been scrutinized since it was revealed to the public.

The report comes as a major Republican donor alleged Lewandowski made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Las Vegas charity event over the weekend, Politico reported Wednesday.

Lewandowski was also ousted from a Trump Super PAC Thursday, The New York Times reported.

