Homeowners can expect larger natural gas bills as winter approaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Public Utility Commission is reporting that wholesale natural gas prices have doubled from this time last year, meaning homeowners can expect to spend more on gas this winter.

Just like a lot of other industries right now, natural gas is experiencing shortages.

“What we’re seeing is that storage levels right now nationwide is about 15% short of where it normally is at this point,” Chris Nelson said, the chairman for the Public Utility Commission.

There are several factors that have led to this shortage, including Hurricane Ida leading to less natural gas coming in, and exports of natural gas have also increased. Also, more and more parts of the country have begun using natural gas for electrical purposes rather than just heating.

“Unfortunately, the midwest is one of those regions where we do rely to some extent on natural gas for our electrical generation,” Nelson said.

There are steps homeowners can take to be more efficient with their natural gas usage.

“Do we have the insulation that’s needed, have we caulked the gaps and cracks that are there? Do we have good windows and doors in place to make sure that the envelope is solid,” Nelson said.

Nelson also recommends considering upgrading appliances that may be less efficient with their natural gas usage. It also might be good to consider simply turning the thermostat down this winter and bundling up with more blankets and hoodies.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.