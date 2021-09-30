Pavement to Boulder Jeep Show this Saturday giving back to veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is a new non-profit organization dedicated to creating a community of like-minded individuals giving back to those who give of themselves. Their inaugural Jeep show and fundraiser for veterans, Pavement to Boulder, is this Saturday, October 2nd. Co-founders Mike Wilson and Marissa Briscoe came with their Jeeps to share about the event. Jeeps and cars of all sizes are welcome to come, and it will be a family-friendly event with a bouncy house and adult activities like axe throwing. There will also be raffles with many prizes. The event will start at 9:00 am and end at 2:00 pm.

Address: 1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Website: www.dakotawheelin.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dakotawheelin/

