Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pavement to Boulder Jeep Show this Saturday giving back to veterans

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is a new non-profit organization dedicated to creating a community of like-minded individuals giving back to those who give of themselves. Their inaugural Jeep show and fundraiser for veterans, Pavement to Boulder, is this Saturday, October 2nd. Co-founders Mike Wilson and Marissa Briscoe came with their Jeeps to share about the event. Jeeps and cars of all sizes are welcome to come, and it will be a family-friendly event with a bouncy house and adult activities like axe throwing. There will also be raffles with many prizes. The event will start at 9:00 am and end at 2:00 pm.

Address: 1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Website: www.dakotawheelin.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dakotawheelin/

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
25-year-old Zane Wesley Kirkwood was charged with accessory to aggravated assault.
Police investigating reported assault at Sioux Falls apartment
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

Latest News

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Pierre Capital Building
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls
Child support commission holding public hearing in Sioux Falls
Governor Noem's $9,000 desk
Governor Noem's New $9,000 Desk Update: Who paid the bill