Reilly helps Team USA to Bronze at World Volleyball Championships

DURANGO, MEXICO (Dakota News Now) -Bergen Reilly has been playing with Team USA in the World Volleyball Championships in Durango, Mexico this week in the Girls 18 & Under Division. And the O’Gorman standout led her team to a 3-1 win over Serbia in the bronze medal game tonight.

How much fun is this to see her sneak in a kill when she’s normally setting for her teammates. Because that’s what she’ll be doing at Nebraska, assisting her teammates.

Reilly setting up the game winner in the first set for a monster kill... 25-23 USA. Bergen ended the tournament with 114 assists. And she even served up an ace! Team USA wins the BRONZE.

