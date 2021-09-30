Avera Medical Minute
Reilly helps Team USA to Bronze at World Volleyball Championships

O’Gorman standout wins bronze in Mexico
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DURANGO, MEXICO (Dakota News Now) -Bergen Reilly has been playing with Team USA in the World Volleyball Championships in Durango, Mexico this week in the Girls 18 & Under Division. And the O’Gorman standout led her team to a 3-1 win over Serbia in the bronze medal game tonight.

How much fun is this to see her sneak in a kill when she’s normally setting for her teammates. Because that’s what she’ll be doing at Nebraska, assisting her teammates.

Reilly setting up the game winner in the first set for a monster kill... 25-23 USA. Bergen ended the tournament with 114 assists. And she even served up an ace! Team USA wins the BRONZE.

