September 29th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Abby Meister’s big spike at the net helps Harrisburg rally for a five set win over Lincoln.

With less than ten seconds to go in the first half against Jefferson, Washington’s Menase Ummu somehow gets foot to ball for a buzzer beating goal!

Kyle Saddler made plenty of connections at Bemidji State, throwing six touchdown passes and running for a score in Augustana’s 52-24 win.

In Division One SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Pierre Strong Jr. in the Jacks blowout victory over Indiana State.

Topping our list is Northern State’s Isaiah Cherrier running over and around seemingly the entire USF defense for a touchdown during the Wolves 41-10 victory over the Coo.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

