Sioux Falls releases applications for medical marijuana dispensary licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls released licensing applications Thursday for businesses to apply to operate medical marijuana dispensaries or testing facilities within the city.

Any interested business must obtain a license from the City, a State registration certificate issued by the South Dakota Department of Health, and a certificate of occupancy from the City. The city says there will be a lottery for the selection of the dispensary licenses.

Visit siouxfalls.org/cannabis to download the licensing application and to view additional information.

The application submission window will be provided at a later date, and no applications will be received until that window is open.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.