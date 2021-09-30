Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 474 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 145,018. 135,488 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased by 73 from Wednesday to 7,388.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 214. Overall, 7,411 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 421,636 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 390,039 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Nine new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,142.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
25-year-old Zane Wesley Kirkwood was charged with accessory to aggravated assault.
Police investigating reported assault at Sioux Falls apartment
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

Latest News

This year marks the 14th year of the annual radiothon.
‘Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon’ raising money for children with cancer in South Dakota
Pavement to Boulder Jeep Show
Pavement to Boulder Jeep Show this Saturday giving back to veterans
Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Pierre Capital Building
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls