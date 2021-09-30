South Dakota reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 474 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 145,018. 135,488 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased by 73 from Wednesday to 7,388.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 214. Overall, 7,411 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 421,636 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 390,039 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Nine new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,142.

