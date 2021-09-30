Stig trying to make sure his 2′s are ready to start if necessary

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits manhandled the Sycamores on the road last week, pitching their first shutout in 6 years with a 44-0 win.

Once again, they looked really good on both sides of the ball in the first half and gave the starters plenty of rest after intermission. Stig says, ”That’s how you play your best football is by getting better, especially your 2′s. We’ve lost 3 players now is 3 games. We have to make sure our 2′s are ready to go. Because the way things are going they’re going to be 1′s at some point.”

Aside from the injury to Isaiah Davis in game two, this team has picked right back up where it left off last year even with a new QB in Chris Oladokun. For a transfer to step in without knowing the system and play this well and be a leader gives Jackrabbit fans plenty of reason for optimism.

