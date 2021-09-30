Williamson happy with USD sweep of NDSU in Summit League volleyball

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota volleyball team played a rugged preseason schedule. So I’d say the Coyotes are ready for the Summit League schedule. We saw that last night when they took the floor to play the Bison of NDSU and came away with an impressive 3-0 sweep.

The Coyotes got great balance led by Elizabeth Juhnke, Aimee Adams and Madison Harms. It was their 2nd straight conference win and Leanne Williamson’s team is now 5-6 for the season.

She was pleased to see things coming together. ”For us to be able to come out and create some leads other than that first set and win a little bit more decisively said a lot about the work that this team has put in,” says the USD volleyball coach,

This is the same group that dominated the Summit League last year en route to an NCAA appearance where they lost in the opening round to Missouri. That’s a team they also played in the preseason this year. They play at Oral Roberts on Thursday.

