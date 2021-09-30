Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Williamson happy with USD sweep of NDSU in Summit League volleyball

Coyotes win 2nd straight conference match to start schedule
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota volleyball team played a rugged preseason schedule. So I’d say the Coyotes are ready for the Summit League schedule. We saw that last night when they took the floor to play the Bison of NDSU and came away with an impressive 3-0 sweep.

The Coyotes got great balance led by Elizabeth Juhnke, Aimee Adams and Madison Harms. It was their 2nd straight conference win and Leanne Williamson’s team is now 5-6 for the season.

She was pleased to see things coming together. ”For us to be able to come out and create some leads other than that first set and win a little bit more decisively said a lot about the work that this team has put in,” says the USD volleyball coach,

This is the same group that dominated the Summit League last year en route to an NCAA appearance where they lost in the opening round to Missouri. That’s a team they also played in the preseason this year. They play at Oral Roberts on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Debra Jenner-Tyler, right, looks at her attorney, Ron Volesky, Tuesday, April 19, 2005, at...
Huron woman sentenced in 1987 stabbing of daughter paroled
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
State lawmakers weigh options to investigate alleged conflict of interest involving Noem
National watchdog organizations to local ethics professors weigh in on alleged nepotism in South Dakota

Latest News

O'Gorman's Bergen Reilly helps Team USA win Bronze at World Volleyball Championships
Reilly helps Team USA to Bronze at World Volleyball Championships
September 29th Plays of the Week
September 29th Plays of the Week
SDSU head coach trying to make sure his 2's are ready to start if necessary
Stig trying to make sure his 2′s are ready to start if necessary
USD ready to have home field advantage at D-Days Saturday
Bob Nielson looking forward to D-Days and home field advantage for his Coyotes