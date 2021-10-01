12 new deaths, 456 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 456 new COVID-19 cases and twelve new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 144,474. 136,004 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state decreased from Thursday to 7,325.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased to 213. Overall, 7,444 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 421,950 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 390,529 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Twelve new deaths were reported by the state Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,145.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.