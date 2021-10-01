A Few Morning Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the clouds around through most of today. We have a few showers moving through this morning. Once the rain wraps up this morning, we should be finished through most of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s across the region with a light wind.

Outside of a morning sprinkle or shower, we’ll see clouds decreasing from west to east through the day on Saturday with highs getting into the lower 70s east and the mid to upper 70s west. Heading into Sunday, we’ll all see sunshine as highs reach 80 in central and western South Dakota and get back into the mid 70s further east.

Dry weather will stick around throughout next week as temperatures generally remain in the 70s for highs and overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

