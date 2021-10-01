First Weekend of October Looking Pretty Good

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The beginning of week felt more like summer with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, but the end of the week featured some much needed rainfall and temperatures back closer to average. The forecast is looking good for the first full weekend of October, so if you have any outdoor plans, you shouldn’t have any issues.

TONIGHT: A stationary boundary that’s been responsible for the rain the past few days will slowly move east. Skies remain mostly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of showers for areas along and east of the James River. An isolated thunderstorm could be possible as well. Winds will be light out of the N and W generally less than 10 mph. Lows fall back into the 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: Skies will gradually clear from west to east as high pressure moves in. The clouds will hang tough along and east of I-29 and not start to clear till the afternoon hours. Everyone will have a clear sky heading into Saturday night. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph. Highs range from the upper 60s east to the mid to upper 70s west. Lows drop back into the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to the best day of the weekend with a sunny sky and a breeze out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s, which will be about 5-10 degrees above average. Lows drop back into the 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The dry and mild to warm weather will continue to begin the first full week of October. By the end of the week into next weekend, some models indicate some more clouds and a few isolated showers possibly moving in, but for now, we’ll keep rain chances out of the forecast. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with some spots getting into the 80s. Lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s.

