Harrisburg softball team has responded to the challenge of having target on back during unbeaten regular season

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Softball tournament starts tomorrow in Sioux Falls and the team with the trophy from last year plans to hang on to it...

The Harrisburg Tigers have gone through their entire season without a loss which is really hard to do, especially in softball. And they’ve also do it with a huge target on their back all season as defending champs.

Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg pitcher says, ”We have a pretty big target on our back so everyone’s out to get us. But I think we have confidence with the whole team because we can hit throughout our lineup and we have a good pitching staff and defense.”

Toby Bryant, Tigers head coach says, ”We talk about pressure is a privilege and we just have to continue what we know how to do between the chalk lines and be the best version of ourselves every day outside as well.”

The Tigers are defending state champs and they played like it all season, going through their schedule unbeaten. But the second season starts all over Friday with the title game Saturday at 4:00 Sherman Park.

