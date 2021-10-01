Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Iowa school district begins own COVID-19 testing program

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks walk past doors...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks walk past doors marked with COVID-19 related warnings at the Seamans Center during the first day of in-person classes for the fall semester amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. More than 18 months after Iowa’s first coronavirus case, the state finds itself in a protracted argument over the value of wearing masks, especially in schools.(Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines Public Schools, Iowa’s largest public school system, will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Monday, in an effort to curb rising virus infections since the governor discontinued a statewide testing program.

School officials say while students and staff will have priority, the public also may get a test.

The district entered a contract with Utah-based Nomi Health to begin offering tests starting Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds discontinued the widespread Test Iowa program in July saying demand had fallen and vaccines were widely available. But virus cases have surged in the past two months.

Since the school year started, the Des Moines district has had 149 positive cases among staff and 654 among students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Noem vs. Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg refers Noem’s use of the state plane over to Government Accountability Board for review
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds
Pierre Capital Building
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
Avera Medical Minute: What’s the difference between a third dose of COVID vaccine and a booster?
Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May
Many are excited for the pit party where they can get an up close look at the trucks.
‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ in Sioux Falls for the first time
Parents give their input on child support guidelines
Parents give their input on child support guidelines