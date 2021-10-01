Jefferson boys soccer team wants to win school’s first banner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jefferson football is having a big season.

“Which one?!” Jefferson Soccer Coach Steve Hirsch says. That’s futbol with a u! “I asked the boys at the beginning of the season I said ‘what is your goal?’ We came up with we want to be the first team at Jefferson to hang a banner in the gym. So we’re going after that goal.” Hirsch says.

Like all teams getting started at South Dakota’s newest high school, there was plenty of apprehension as the Cavalier boy’s soccer team came together. “Initially I was pretty scared, us being mixed around. More like as a new team and going into other teams that are fully built and as the years progressed they were better and better each year.” Jefferson Senior Byron Ochoa says.

Many of those fears would be put to rest in their first game against Roosevelt, whom head coach Steve Hirsch and many of his players had previously been with. “To get that goal with a minute left in the game, or whatever it was, I think that was just a huge confidence booster that we needed. And I’m glad it was the first game. We got it right away and we haven’t looked back.” Hirsch says.

The 2-1 victory set the tone for a 9-1-1 season which has Jefferson poised to enter the playoffs as the top seed. “I think we have a pretty complete team. Our defense is strong. The midfielders can move the ball well through the midfielders and the forwards have been just dynamite up there.” Hirsch says.

And dreaming of becoming the first program in school history. “We definitely are getting better and I hope we continue to get better and, from now on, we take our first win to the state championship.” Ochoa says, to hang a state championship banner.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

