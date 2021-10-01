Avera Medical Minute
Jon Anderson talks about the yearly expectations for USF football as they prepare for Augustana Saturday

Cougars will host 12th-ranked Augie for the Key to the City Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls plays host to Augustana Saturday for the Key to the City. They have dominated the series with 6 wins in the 8 games since the rivalry finally made it’s way to the football field.

But this game takes on ever more importance with USF off to a 2 and 2 start this fall, with the normal expectations of making the post season. Jon Anderson, USF head coach says, ”There’s pressure. Sioux Falls football is a playoff team and should be every year. We’ve been there 4 of the last 5 years. That’s the expectation. That’s the expectation that we put on ourselves but it’s also the expectation that’s out there for this program.”

12th-ranked Augustana is off to a 4-0 start after a very impressive win at Bemidji State last Saturday. And they will also have extra motivation with how this series has gone through 8 meetings.

