Northern State homecoming parade returns after 3-year absence

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in three years, spectators will be lined along Main Street in Aberdeen for Northern State University’s homecoming parade, back after having been cancelled due to weather and the pandemic.

The last homecoming parade for the university was in 2018. University officials said that Northern State is going all out this year to mark the return of the parade to Aberdeen.

“And the parade is such as big deal to the community. Bringing in so many different alumni from across the region and the state. Truly a tremendous event, we’re really pleased that this year is going to look like go off without a hitch.” said NSU Vice President for Enrollment, Communications and Marketing Justin Fraase.

For a majority of students at the university, this will be the cap to their first full homecoming week. That includes NSU Senior Olivia Rud.

“It’s super nice that all of our athletic events are home this year, which is the first time that’s happened in while. It’s just awesome to see everyone come together, and all of the community support and the attendance at our events have been really well.” said Rud.

Northern State’s homecoming is also retaining it’s Gypsy Days name, after a process to find a new name was halted earlier in the year.

“There were multiple factors that weighed into that last spring. But we’re really looking forward to moving ahead this year, celebrating Gypsy Days, coming together as a homecoming celebration. Bringing the community together, bringing campus together.” said Fraase.

The parade kicks off Satuday’s events at 9 a.m.

