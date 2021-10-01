O’Gorman rallies past Pierre in battle of ranked teams in “AA” volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd-ranked Pierre Governors won the first set 25-22 at the O’Gorman gym Thursday night. But the 2nd-ranked Knights rallied to win the next 3 sets and the match. They improved to 11-2 win the win and Pierre lost for just the 2nd time all season.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.