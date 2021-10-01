Avera Medical Minute
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May

Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma in rural Poweshiek County.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - Investigators searching for an Iowa boy who vanished in May days before his 11th birthday say they have found human remains matching his description in a nearby cornfield.

The remains were discovered by a farmer working in a field a few miles outside of Montezuma, where then 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson was reported missing May 27 from the trailer park where he lived. The farmer called the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the scene.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents and the Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner and the state anthropologist also responded and confirmed that they were remains.

DCI spokesman Mitch Mortvedt says the body “appears to be that of an adolescent” and the clothing found on scene matches what Xavior was wearing.

