Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Noem vs. Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg refers Noem’s use of the state plane over to Government Accountability Board for review
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds
Pierre Capital Building
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Teens charged in alleged attempt to kill mother, brother