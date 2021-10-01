Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Saturday: Sioux Empire Smiles providing free dental care for kids

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire Smiles is providing free dental care this weekend for kids up to 18.

This Saturday is the annual one-day free children’s dental clinic at Children’s Dental Center in Sioux Falls.

Pediatric Dentist Damon Thielen joins us in the Dakota News Now studio with more on the event.

For more information, visit sddental.org.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Noem vs. Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg refers Noem’s use of the state plane over to Government Accountability Board for review
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds
Parents give their input on child support guidelines
Parents give their input on child support guidelines

Latest News

Saturday: Sioux Empire Smiles providing free dental care for kids
For the first time in three years, spectators will be lined along Main Street in Aberdeen for...
Northern State homecoming parade returns after 3-year absence
Marching from Steamboat Park to north to the capitol, protesters called for proposed education...
Proposed changes to South Dakota’s social studies standards scrapped
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
Gov. Noem announces streamlined process for appraiser certification amid controversy