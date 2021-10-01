Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital’s response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.

It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems.

The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack.

The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Noem vs. Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg refers Noem’s use of the state plane over to Government Accountability Board for review
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds
Pierre Capital Building
Child support commission holds public hearing in Sioux Falls

Latest News

FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
Avera Medical Minute: What’s the difference between a third dose of COVID vaccine and a booster?
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Mid-air collision between helicopter and plane kills 2 in Ariz.
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks walk past doors...
Iowa school district begins own COVID-19 testing program
Search crews are in an area of the Fox Forest County Recreation Area just outside of Montezuma...
Police: Human remains could be Iowa boy who vanished in May