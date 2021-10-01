‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ in Sioux Falls for the first time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Sioux Falls Friday, October 1st.

Drivers and organizers alike are excited about the group’s first-ever Sioux Falls show.

“It is so awesome to be here in Sioux Falls. I have been here so much. I have so many friends and family that I raced with forever and I get to be here doing what I love to do I’m not racing ATVs like I was but it’s really cool being back in the state,” said Quad Chaos Driver Bailey Shea.

Bigfoot driver Josh Gibson says he is excited to perform in front of the Sioux Falls crowd.

“It’s a dream come true. I went from a little boy in the stands wishing I could drive to being lucky enough to be the one in the seat driving,” said Gibson.

The event will begin at 5:30 pm on both Friday and Saturday night with a pit party where families can view the trucks up close, take pictures, and meet drivers.

Organizers of the show say they can’t wait to show off the big trucks to kids.

“I love seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces, especially during the pit party when they walk in and walk on the floor for the first time. So just seeing their faces at the pit party is pretty priceless,” said tour President Kelly Goldman.

