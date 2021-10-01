Avera Medical Minute
Washington rallies in 2nd half to beat Brookings in Thursday Night Football at Howard Wood

Elijah Taniah leads Warriors past Bobcats
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Justin Cofell led his Brookings Bobcats to a 14-7 lead at half-time in Sioux Falls against the Washington Warriors.

But Elijah Taniah broke loose for a 65 yard TD run to break a 14-14 tie and the Warriors scored the final 28 points in the 35-14 win. He gained 219 yards in 16 carries. Max Thomson ran for a score and threw for a TD in the win for the 5th-ranked Warriors in 11-AAA.

Brookings is 3rd in 11-AA and fell to 4-2 while Washington improved to 3-3.

