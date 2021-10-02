3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Witnesses describe a chaotic scene after shots were fired during a hotel concert in Iowa Friday night.

“I saw some people arguing and then I saw someone pull out a gun and just start shooting at people,” Avery Ross said, a witness of the shooting.

Large police response was sent to the Ramada Hotel in Cedar Rapids just after 10:30 PM.

There have been 3 reported injuries and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

