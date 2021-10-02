3 injured following shooting at Iowa hotel
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Witnesses describe a chaotic scene after shots were fired during a hotel concert in Iowa Friday night.
“I saw some people arguing and then I saw someone pull out a gun and just start shooting at people,” Avery Ross said, a witness of the shooting.
Large police response was sent to the Ramada Hotel in Cedar Rapids just after 10:30 PM.
There have been 3 reported injuries and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
