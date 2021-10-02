Canton Football team holds fundraiser to help battle cancer

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October 1st is the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Canton High School football team is doing its part to try and help by holding a fundraiser at their game against West Central High School.

At the game, fans could bid on the player’s jerseys, with all the proceeds going to the Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center. The Canton football team tries to do a fundraiser like this every other year, and each time they do it, the community has come out and shown great support.

“One year, we were the number 3 school (high school) in terms of funds raised in the nation, and it’s just a testimony to our community and their giving spirit,” said Rich Lundstrom, the Canton football team head coach.

Lundstrom originally came up with the idea and worked with the Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center to figure out how to help.

“Coach Rich Lundstrom asked me to figure out how we can keep the money local, so we decided to set up a cancer fund with our Canton-Inwood area health foundation,” said Scott Larson, the Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center CEO. “We’re going to use that to help newly diagnosed cancer patients with meal cards and gas cards to get to and from treatments to help them out.”

For coach Lundstrom, it was just about helping those he could in his community.

“I just think it’s a great cause so many families are impacted by it all over and it’s just some small thing we can contribute to help out,” said Lundstrom.

Organizers of the event say even small things like this can really help those in their battle against cancer.

“We’ve done this in the past and they’re very appreciative, this is one less thing they have to worry about, and it’s one thing we can do to help them during their fight against cancer,” said Larson.

The Canton football team will be wearing pink socks throughout the month of October to show their support in the fight against cancer.

