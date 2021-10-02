Decreasing Clouds Today to Lead to a Sunny Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have been socked under the clouds with off and on showers over the past couple days thanks to a slow moving low pressure and stationary boundary that’s been draped along the SD/MN border. That will slowly move away today and high pressure settles in, so expect improving weather through the weekend.

TODAY: Cloud cover will remain with us through mid-morning before skies start to clear out from west to east. Clouds will hang tough along and east of I-29 for most of the day with isolated chances of sprinkles or light drizzly showers. Winds will be out of the N and NW at 5-15 mph. Highs range from the upper 60s east to mid 70s west.

TONIGHT: Any clouds lingering this evening will go away and skies will be clear throughout the night. Winds will be light to calm out of the W and NW. As a result, lows will drop into the 40s areawide, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the cooler areas dropping into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a beautiful day with a sunny sky and a breeze out of the W and NW at 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s out towards central South Dakota. Lows drop back into the 40s to near 50.

MONDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: The dry and mild to warm weather will continue to begin the first full week of October. The wind will become gusty Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 40 mph. By the end of the week into next weekend, models indicate more clouds and a few isolated showers moving in for Friday. Heading into next weekend, cooler air will filter back into the air with isolated chances of showers for the northern and western parts of South Dakota on Saturday. Highs will be mostly in the 70s with some lower 80s, especially along and west of the James River. Lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s. Highs will fall back into the low to mid 70s next Saturday and 60s for next Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.