FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Volga!

Previewing game between #3 Sioux Valley & #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Football Friday in October features a 2020 playoff rematch which could well be a 2021 playoff preview as Elk Point-Jefferson, ranked fourth in 11B, visits third-ranked Sioux Valley, and the Dakota News Now Tailgate Tour is stopping in Volga for the big game!

In the video viewer above you can hear from Sioux Valley and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s game pick! In the video viewer below we check in with an EP-J program in the midst of a terrific turnaround.

