FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)
Featuring highlights from 16 prep football games and the start of South Dakota State Softball!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week on Football Friday we ran 16 prep football games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa, and Southwest Minnesota.
We’re running that back this week with a little softball to boot!
Click on the video viewer of the action, scores and FUN from the first Football Friday in October featuring:
-Harrisburg @ RC Stevens
-Brandon Valley @ Lincoln
-Roosevelt @ Jefferson
-Tea @ Douglas
-Winner @ Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
-Elk-Point Jefferson @ Sioux Valley
-Madison @ Tri-Valley
-West Central @ Canton
-Lennox @ Sioux Falls Christian
-Vermillion @ Dell Rapids
-Florence/Henry @ Warner
-Irene/Wakonda @ Canistota/Freeman
-Boyden/Hull-Rock Valley @ Sioux Center
-Okoboji @ West Lyon
-Renville County West @ Hills-Beaver Creek
-STATE SOFTBALL Harrisburg vs. Washington
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.