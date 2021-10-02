FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week on Football Friday we ran 16 prep football games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa, and Southwest Minnesota.

We’re running that back this week with a little softball to boot!

Click on the video viewer of the action, scores and FUN from the first Football Friday in October featuring:

-Harrisburg @ RC Stevens

-Brandon Valley @ Lincoln

-Roosevelt @ Jefferson

-Tea @ Douglas

-Winner @ Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

-Elk-Point Jefferson @ Sioux Valley

-Madison @ Tri-Valley

-West Central @ Canton

-Lennox @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Vermillion @ Dell Rapids

-Florence/Henry @ Warner

-Irene/Wakonda @ Canistota/Freeman

-Boyden/Hull-Rock Valley @ Sioux Center

-Okoboji @ West Lyon

-Renville County West @ Hills-Beaver Creek

-STATE SOFTBALL Harrisburg vs. Washington

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.