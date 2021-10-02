Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)

Featuring highlights from 16 prep football games and the start of South Dakota State Softball!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week on Football Friday we ran 16 prep football games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa, and Southwest Minnesota.

We’re running that back this week with a little softball to boot!

Click on the video viewer of the action, scores and FUN from the first Football Friday in October featuring:

-Harrisburg @ RC Stevens

-Brandon Valley @ Lincoln

-Roosevelt @ Jefferson

-Tea @ Douglas

-Winner @ Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central

-Elk-Point Jefferson @ Sioux Valley

-Madison @ Tri-Valley

-West Central @ Canton

-Lennox @ Sioux Falls Christian

-Vermillion @ Dell Rapids

-Florence/Henry @ Warner

-Irene/Wakonda @ Canistota/Freeman

-Boyden/Hull-Rock Valley @ Sioux Center

-Okoboji @ West Lyon

-Renville County West @ Hills-Beaver Creek

-STATE SOFTBALL Harrisburg vs. Washington

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Lewandowski approaches the microphone to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention...
Gov. Noem cutting ties with controversial advisor Corey Lewandowski
Noem vs. Ravnsborg
Ravnsborg refers Noem’s use of the state plane over to Government Accountability Board for review
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
Governor Noem's desk at Pheasantland Industries
Governor Noem’s $9,000 desk paid with private funds
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the...
Gov. Noem announces streamlined process for appraiser certification amid controversy

Latest News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 6 (10-1-21)
Zach Borg reporting
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Volga!
Sioux Valley quarterback scoring a touchdown against Parker
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Volga
Zach Borg reporting
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Elk Point-Jefferson Preview