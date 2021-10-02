Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man

Hamlin County, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Hamlin County discovered an unresponsive man inside a home Thursday evening, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The death of that 49-year-old man is now under investigation.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office conducted a search of the home after obtaining a warrant.

An autopsy has been scheduled but the man’s identity has not yet been released.

Dakota News Now will have more details on this investigation as they are released.

