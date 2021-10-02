Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Hamlin County, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Hamlin County discovered an unresponsive man inside a home Thursday evening, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The death of that 49-year-old man is now under investigation.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office conducted a search of the home after obtaining a warrant.
An autopsy has been scheduled but the man’s identity has not yet been released.
Dakota News Now will have more details on this investigation as they are released.
