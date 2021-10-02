March for reproductive rights held in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reproductive rights rallies are taking place nationwide this weekend. These marches, organized by the Women’s March, come after one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in US history recently took effect in Texas.

Advocates for reproductive rights also took to the streets of Sioux Falls today holding a protest downtown. Marchers started at Carnegie hall and went to the Minnehaha County Courthouse, where speakers from various organizations gave their thoughts on reproductive rights.

Kristin Hayward, the manager of advocacy and development for planned parenthood, organized the March in Sioux Falls.

“I think the most important thing is to let our voices say what we want, what we need as people in this state, and having choices for our own medical care,” said Hayword. “It’s really important that we all come together, we shout it out, we use our voices so we can move this movement further.”

Some of the marchers at the event say they are worried about what the Texas bill could mean for South Dakota in the future.

“Our Governor’s retweet after that came up saying that she wants South Dakota to be next, it’s terrifying honestly because that’s our health care I’m someone who doesn’t want to have a kid ever,” said Nicole Hintz, one of the marchers.

Some of the speakers said after the Texas bill, they expect reproductive rights to be a big issue during next year’s legislative session.

“I’m here because I want to support any women that wants to make any choice they need to make for themselves and I think that’s important for South Dakota,” said Billie Lentsch, one of the marchers.

This Women’s March saw thousands of people nationwide show their support, but those at the march in Sioux Falls stressed this is just the beginning.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.