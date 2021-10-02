Severance Brewing Co. teams up with Sioux Empire United Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - $1 from every beer poured will be donated to the Sioux Empire United Way! Enjoy food by Old Skool Rippers from 12-5 and music by Andrew Woodhull from 3-5.

Dakota News Now spoke with one of the organizers of the event, Ross Penning, the taproom manager at Severance to get more details.

Sioux Empire United Way helps children, vulnerable adults, and people in crisis in the 33 communities of Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner Counties. The organization funds 85 programs within 40 local non-profit organizations, benefitting 1 in 3 people in the Sioux Empire. If you are unable to attend you still make a donation on their website.

