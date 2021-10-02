Sunny’s Pizzeria creating mural honoring 21 Sioux Falls figures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The artist has been selected, the painting process has begun, and soon the Northside of Sunny’s Pizzeria will feature 21 significant Sioux Falls figures from the past and present.

“It’s been a couple of years in the making. It’s something that I thought I was going to do right away when I opened this place, but COVID and people’s availability kind of put it on the backburner,” Jon Oppold said, the owner of Sunny’s.

Throughout the summer Sunny’s Pizzeria held a contest to see who would be selected to paint the mural. Out of 14 different contestants Wyatt Dickson was selected, and this is the first time he’s tackled a project like this.

“Being able to make something of my own that’s seen like this is different and fantastic,” Dickson said.

The hope is those who drive by the mural on the busy 26th Street enjoy the colorful story of Sioux Falls’ history.

“Seeing the changes in the town is truly inspiring,” Dickson said.

The hope is that the project will be completed by the end of October and will come with a large unveiling party.

The mural will feature a QR Code that will direct people to a link detailing all the figures that are represented and their significance.

