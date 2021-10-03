Avera Medical Minute
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday that an autopsy found 35-year-old District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head a day earlier. His age was initially reported as 36 on Friday by state police.

The 11-year state police veteran died shortly after the Friday 2 p.m. shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side.

The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been ruled a suicide. The mother of the 11-year state police veteran says he wanted to be an officer ever since he was a toddler.(Source: Illinois State Police via Facebook)

“[Troopers] may seem like superheroes on many days, but they are not immortal. They’re not indestructible. They are human beings with hearts, minds and souls as fragile as the next person,” said Brendan Kelly, director of the state police, at a news conference hours after the shooting.

Mason’s mother told the Chicago Sun-Times that her son had always wanted to be an officer ever since he was a toddler.

“He was a sweetheart, and he loved everybody,” she said. “He just wanted to protect people and make this city and state better.”

The shooting happened on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists in the city.

For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

